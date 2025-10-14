Teachers’ Training Workshop Conducted at Don Bosco School, Silapathar, Assam

GUWAHATI: The ASHA Foundation Bangalore, in collaboration with the Fransalian Association for Social Transformation (FAST), conducted its 75th Teacher Training Workshop from October 11 to 13 at the Don Bosco School, Silapathar, Assam.

The workshop aimed to equip teachers with the knowledge and skills needed to support adolescents effectively. Sessions cover topics such as Life skills, Character building, adolescent growth and development, emotional well-being, communication and counselling skills, peer pressure, self-esteem, decision-making, smoking, alcohol, mental health, gender sensitivity, and life skills education.

The collaboration with the Fransalian Association for Social Transformation strengthened ASHA Foundations’ shared goal of promoting holistic education and creating safe, supportive environments for adolescents. The sessions were packed with facts, practical sessions, interactive games, team-building activities, and most importantly, self-empowerment. The workshop was received with enthusiasm by all participants, stated a press release.

