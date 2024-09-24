Shillong: NECTAR conducts workshop on STEM for teachers

Shillong: The North East Centre for Technology Application and Reach (NECTAR) recently conducted a one-day workshop for teachers on “STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics)—Mobilizing Science and Technology-Based Learning for Schools” in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), PUNE, and Smart Village Movement, Meghalaya, at St. Edmunds College, Shillong. A total of 100 teachers from various schools in Shillong and adjacent areas had participated in the workshop.

The program enlightened the opportunities and prospects of STEM teaching with modern pedagogical techniques, promoting inquiry-based learning to foster curiosity and creativity among students, bridging the urban-rural divide by providing rural schoolteachers with access to high-quality STEM education resources, and fostering collaboration and sharing best practices among educators.

It also introduced the participants to STEM tinkering fundamentals like hands-on mathematics, introduction to prototyping interactive science projects and simulation, and app-based experiments. At the end of the program, certificates were issued to all participants.

