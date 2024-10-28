Teaching in Mother Tongues of 6 Tribal Groups from Next Session: Minister Ranoj Pegu

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Education Department decided to start teaching and learning in mother tongues in six tribal languages-Karbi, Mising, Rabha, Dimasa, Deuri, and Santhali-at the foundational stage from the next academic session.

Officials of the SCERT (State Council of Educational Research and Training) and representatives of the literary bodies of the six tribal languages had a discussion with State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu at Janata Bhawan today.

The Education Minister said, "According to the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020, preparations have been started for teaching Karbi, Mising, Rabha, Dimasa, Deuri, and Santhali languages at the basic level from the next academic session. I chaired a meeting with these linguistic groups and representatives of Mising, Rabha Hasong, Tiwa, and Deuri autonomous councils, along with the officials of the SCERT. The meeting outlined the teaching of mother tongues of these six linguistic tribal groups."

