‘We need to adapt to the changes brought about by technology’: Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu

SIVASAGAR: The 64th biennial conference of the All Assam College Employees’ Association (AACEA) was held from October 22 to October 24 at Gargaon College, one of the premier higher educational institutions in Assam. The event, aimed at addressing the concerns and challenges faced by college employees, saw participation from a large number of representatives from across the state.

Dr Ranoj Pegu, Education Minister of Assam graced the closing ceremony of the event as the chief guest on Thursday. In his keynote address, Dr Pegu provided a glimpse of the drastic changes from industrial revolution to Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution. He mentioned that we need to adapt to the changes brought about by technology or we will disappear like the PCO. He also highlighted the strenuous efforts of the Assam government in remodeling the governance and the educational scenario of Assam. He flagged some of the success of the present government like in getting Assamese the status of a classical language, enabling Charaideo Maidams to achieve UNESCO World Heritage Site and taking Bihu dance to the world stage.

Dr Pegu also lauded the efforts of the AACEA in safeguarding the interests of college employees and stressed the importance of maintaining unity and dedication to ensure quality education in the state. He also assured the gathering that the State government is committed to addressing the issues of the college employees and working towards their welfare. He appealed to everyone that we should not merely focus on our demands, we should also try to give something for the greater good of the society.

The closing ceremony of the event was inaugurated by Sushanta Borgohain, MLA of Thowra Constituency. In his address, Borgohain stated that college employees along with the teachers and students play an important role in the upliftment of a college.

Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta, noted academic, poet, and Principal of Gargaon College, in his presidential address highlighted that educational management is absolutely essential for the overall development of a college. He also pointed out the vital role of college employees in the overall development of an institution. He emphasized that college staff, both teaching and non-teaching, are the backbone of any institution, and their contributions significantly shape the future of students and the academic environment.

The other dignitaries of the event include Ramoni Rajbonshi, President of AACEA; Rajesh Kumar Tiwari, Executive Director of ONGC, Nazira; Biman Boruah, President of the Governing Body of Gargaon College; Dipen Sarmah, General Secretary of All Asaam Employees’ Association; Jayanta Boruah, President ACTA; Dr Achyutananda Hazarika, President of All Asaam NPS Employees’ Association; Diganta Konwar, Vice Principal of Gargaon College and Pranab Dowerah, President of Gargaon College Teacher’s Unit.

The conference concluded with discussions on various resolutions aimed at improving the working conditions of college employees and enhancing the quality of education in Assam’s colleges. The AACEA vowed to continue its efforts in advocating for better policies and facilities for its members.

The closing ceremony was anchored by Devajani Bokolial. The event also witnessed the distribution of prizes to the winning teams of the cultural procession held in the conference.

