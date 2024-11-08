Teenager Drowns in Abandoned Excavation Site near Guwahati Central Jail

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A tragic incident occurred in the Garaliya area near Guwahati central Jail on Thursday morning, claiming the life of a 10th standard student, Vishal, of Betkuchi High School. Vishal, a resident of Lokhra, drowned in a large water-filled excavation site, where he had gone to bathe with three friends.

According to eyewitnesses, the group had entered the abandoned site, created during land clearing for national highway expansion, unaware of the dangers. The deep waters proved fatal for Vishal, whose body was later recovered.

Locals demanded safer measures around such hazardous sites to prevent similar incidents. “These excavation sites are deathtraps that formed large pond-like pits and were the result of recent land clearing and usage for the expansion of the national highway,” according to reports.

