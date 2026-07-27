Teenager Missing After Falling into Brahmaputra While Taking Selfie on Guwahati Flyover

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 16-year-old boy from Assam’s Goalpara district went missing after he allegedly fell into the Brahmaputra River while taking a selfie on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Flyover on Saturday evening. The missing teenager was identified as Mirajul Haque, a resident of Lakhipur in Goalpara district. He had reportedly travelled to Guwahati with his family on an outing. According to preliminary information, Mirajul was taking photographs with his family on the flyover when he allegedly lost his balance and plunged into the river. His family immediately alerted Bharalumukh Police, following which a search operation was launched by the river police to trace him. Despite sustained efforts, rescue teams had not located the teenager till the filing of this report. The search operation in the Brahmaputra was continuing.

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