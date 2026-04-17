Tezpur University Student Represents Assam at Samvidhan Sadan

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Rahul Rohan Paul, a student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Tezpur University, represented Assam and spoke at Samvidhan Sadan (Old Parliament) on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in the presence of Om Birla. He participated in the “Know Your Leader” programme organized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, where he paid tribute to B. R. Ambedkar and highlighted his contributions to social justice, constitutional values and equality. Paul was the sole representative from Assam among selected young leaders and called upon the youth to uphold Ambedkar’s ideals and contribute to nation-building.

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