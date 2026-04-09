Tezpur University hosts one-day photography workshop as part of Silver Jubilee celebrations

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: A photography workshop titled "Within the Frame" was organized by the Photography Club of Tezpur University in collaboration with the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, as part of the ongoing Silver Jubilee celebrations of the department. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, faculty members, and photography enthusiasts across the university.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Amarendra Kumar Das emphasized the growing relevance of photography as a powerful communication tool in both academic and professional contexts. He noted that workshops of this nature contribute to strengthening creative engagement and applied learning among students.

Head of the Department of Mass Communication & Journalism, Dr. Manoj Deori, delivered the welcome address, underlining the importance of visual storytelling and creative skills in media education. He highlighted that such collaborative initiatives provide students with valuable practical exposure.

The technical session was conducted by travel documentary and landscape photographer Arpan Kalita, who engaged participants in an interactive discussion on the fundamentals and evolving practices of photography. He emphasised that photography is not merely about adhering to rules, but about understanding their purpose and applying them creatively. "Style is not something you plan; it is something you discover through repetition," he remarked.

The programme was attended by Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Amarendra Kumar Das as Chief Guest, along with Registrar-in-Charge Prof Chandan Goswami, Dean of Students' Welfare Prof Manvendra Mandal, and other university officials.

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