The Library Honours ‘Bonsai Man of Assam’ Labu Senapati for Lifelong Cultural Contributions

Guwahati: Socio-cultural organisation The Library felicitated noted cultural organiser, environmental enthusiast, photographer and bonsai artist Labu Senapati at a special function held in Guwahati on Saturday evening.

The event brought together distinguished guests, members of the organisation, cultural enthusiasts, family members and admirers to celebrate the extraordinary journey and contributions of the veteran personality, fondly known across the region as the “Bonsai Man of Assam.”

During the programme, The Library presented Labu Senapati with a Citation of Honour in recognition of his lifelong dedication to enriching the cultural and social landscape of the Northeast.

The citation highlighted his pioneering role in organising the historic Regional Beat Contest in Shillong in 1967, an initiative that helped nurture young musical talent and encouraged youth culture during a transformative phase in the region’s history.

The organisation also acknowledged his efforts in leading the first cycle rally in 1971, aimed at promoting unity and community participation, as well as his contribution in organising a beauty contest in 1974 that celebrated confidence, creativity and diversity.

Speakers at the event described Labu Da as a visionary whose influence extended far beyond cultural activities and deeply into environmental awareness and artistic expression.

Widely admired for his passion for bonsai cultivation, intricate wood carvings and photography, Labu Da was praised for inspiring generations of artists, organisers and environmental enthusiasts across the Northeast.

Addressing the gathering, members of The Library said that honouring personalities like Labu Senapati is essential to preserving the rich cultural heritage of the region while motivating younger generations to carry forward the spirit of creativity and community engagement.

The evening concluded with a musical programme and presentation of traditional honours, making the occasion a memorable tribute to one of the Northeast’s most respected cultural figures.