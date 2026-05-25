The Scholar and the Symphony: A Tribute to the Life of Udayan Goswami

Udayan Goswami was born on December 24, 1966, into the revered lineage of the late Sarat Chandra Goswami at Kharghorapara, Deomornoi in the Darrang district. Tragically, his untimely passing on May 15, 2026, at the age of 59, following a brief but valiant battle with a hepatic illness in Guwahati, cast a sombre pall of grief across the educational and cultural landscapes of the region.

From a young age, Goswami’s academic journey was defined by natural brilliance and a deep love for the humanities. After graduating from Deomornoi Higher Secondary School with excellent marks, he joined the prestigious Cotton College in Guwahati to pursue an Honours degree in English. His intellectual horizons broadened further at Pune University, where he completed his postgraduate studies in English Literature. It was there that his deep understanding of prose, language and literature truly blossomed, giving him the eloquence and communication skills that became his lifelong hallmark as a teacher.

While his early career included meaningful stints at Deomornoi College, Deomornoi B.Ed. College and Outola Higher Secondary School, his professional legacy remained most closely associated with Rajghat Higher Secondary School. Joining the school as an English teacher in 1996, Goswami dedicated three decades to guiding and mentoring generations of students.

Beyond his noble calling as a teacher, Udayan Goswami embodied the richness of Assamese cultural life. Gifted with a natural sense of rhythm, he was a talented singer and tabla player. This artistic spirit was also a proud family trait. He was the younger brother of Rabin Goswami, whose resonant voice was often compared with that of Bhupen Hazarika.

Following his passing, a wave of grief swept across the district. His mortal remains were brought to Rajghat Higher Secondary School, where tearful colleagues and students gathered to pay their final respects, followed by a moving public condolence assembly at the historic Deomornoi Sarbajanin Durga Mandir.

Udayan Goswami leaves behind a lasting legacy of knowledge and moral character. He is survived by his wife, Smt. Minakshi Goswami, his son, Bhabarnab Goswami (Ayan), and his elder brothers, Niranjan Goswami and Rabin Goswami. He will be dearly missed by a wide network of grieving relatives, friends and former students.

On the solemn occasion of his Adya Shradha, people remember him with profound reverence and gratitude, while praying for his eternal peace.

Dr. Sanjib Kumar Goswami

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