Tribute to Surjya Kumar Das: Distinguished ASEB Leader, Mechanical Engineer and Patriarch from Assam

Surjya Kumar Das (Deha) passed away on May 10, 2026. The youngest son of Late Rajani Kanta Das of Seuni Ali, Jorhat, he had a distinguished career in ASEB, retiring as Chairman in 1996, after which he settled in Sundarpur, Guwahati.

A brilliant student, he secured First Class First position in the first batch of B.E. (Mechanical Engineering) from Assam Engineering College, Gauhati, in 1962. With the unstinting support of his elder brother, Late Shiva Nath Das, he earned his M.Sc. (Engineering) degree from the University of Manchester in 1966. His thesis on radial flow gas turbines led the British Science Research Council to award a research grant of £11,000 to the institute, and his work was published by the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, London.

Joining ASEB in 1971, he served as Chief Engineer (Generation), Member (Technical), and finally as Chairman in 1996. He also helped lead major thermal, hydroelectric and gas-based projects across Assam.

Deuta was the quintessential patriarch of our extended Das family and the person everyone turned to in times of distress and happiness. He was a disciplinarian at home but had a heart of gold and was immensely proud of us, his four children. Ma left us two years ago, and after the pabho-juda was broken, Deuta seemed to be simply waiting to join her.

On the occasion of his Adyashraddha today, we pray to the Almighty to grant peace to his soul.

Saibal (Baba)

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