Guwahati

Thief Nabbed in Guwahati While Attempting to Steal Water Pump

A thief was arrested at T.A.B. Lane in Dakshingaon Tiniali, Kahilipara, Guwahati, while allegedly stealing a water pump.
Thief Nabbed
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STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A thief was arrested at T.A.B. Lane in Dakshingaon Tiniali, Kahilipara, Guwahati, while allegedly stealing a water pump. The accused has been identified as Abu Chama of Lakhipur in Goalpara district. According to reports, Chama had been living on rent in Dakshingaon for a long time and was allegedly involved in thefts in the area. He was caught while allegedly attempting to steal the water pump. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Also Read: Theft Reported at Award-Winning Writer Mamoni Raisom Goswami’s Research Centre

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