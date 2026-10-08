Thief Nabbed in Guwahati While Attempting to Steal Water Pump

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A thief was arrested at T.A.B. Lane in Dakshingaon Tiniali, Kahilipara, Guwahati, while allegedly stealing a water pump. The accused has been identified as Abu Chama of Lakhipur in Goalpara district. According to reports, Chama had been living on rent in Dakshingaon for a long time and was allegedly involved in thefts in the area. He was caught while allegedly attempting to steal the water pump. Further investigation into the case is underway.

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