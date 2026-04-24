Thousands Join BJP Mahila Morcha Rally in Guwahati Over Women's Reservation Bill

GUWAHATI — The College of Veterinary Science playground in Khanapara turned into a sea of protesters on Thursday as thousands of women responded to a call by the BJP Mahila Morcha, Assam Pradesh, to demonstrate against the opposition's stand on the proposed Nari Shakti Vandan (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The protest was held in response to the stance taken by the Congress and other opposition parties during a Special Session of Parliament on April 16 and 17, where the Bill — which seeks 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and State Assemblies — was opposed.

BJP Leaders Criticise Congress on Women's Rights

Addressing the gathering, Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia accused the Congress of failing to secure adequate political rights for women during its decades in power, contrasting it with what he described as the current central government's commitment to implementing women's reservation in legislative bodies.

Former Union Minister and ex-Guwahati MP Bijoya Chakravarty also spoke, asserting that women must secure their rightful place in governance — and energised the crowd by rendering a popular Bhupen Hazarika song.

BJP Mahila Morcha State President Nilima Devi termed the opposition's position as being "against the interests of women."

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