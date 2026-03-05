Three Arrested in Guwahati for Duping Youths With Fake Railway Job Offers
Three men have been arrested from a hotel in Guwahati after allegedly defrauding youths by promising them jobs in the Railways, Paltan Bazar Police said.
The prime accused had reportedly posed as an electrical engineer with the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) to gain the trust of his victims.
According to police, the accused collected money from four youths from Barpeta on the false promise of securing them employment in the Railways department.
The trio was identified as Shankar Dey Sarkar and Subham Dey Sarkar, both from West Bengal, and Motiur Rahman of Kokrajhar, who allegedly assisted the other two in carrying out the fraudulent scheme.
Police apprehended all three during an operation at the hotel and have initiated legal proceedings against them.