Three Books of Same Writer Launched at Guwahati Press Club

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three new books by poet and author Hareswar Sinha (Manab) were unveiled at the Guwahati Press Club. The titles of the Bishnupriya Manipur books released are Malak-Maya, a short story collection, Tachar Gar, a modern poetry anthology, and Chauli Bhut Meka Bhut, a compilation of ghost stories. The ceremony was graced by the chief guest and writer Radharaman Prasad Sinha, along with poet and writer Dils Lakshmindon Sinha and author Sunil Sinha as prominent guests.

