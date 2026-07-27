Three-Day Bhupendra Sangeet Workshop Marks Bhupen Hazarika Centenary in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A three-day workshop on Bhupendra Sangeet concluded at the New Art Players auditorium on Sunday. New Art Players organised the workshop in collaboration with the Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust as part of the yearlong birth centenary celebrations of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

The workshop, held from July 24 to 26, brought together 28 participants from across the city. Namita Bhattacharya Goswami, Dr Sourav Mahanta and Rupam Bhuyan conducted the training sessions.

The inaugural programme featured a lamp-lighting ceremony and floral tributes to Dr Hazarika. Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust Secretary Manjula Hazarika outlined the Trust’s nationwide centenary initiatives, while New Art Players President Ajay Dutta recalled the legendary musician’s long association with the organisation.

The valedictory session, hosted by Nayan Prasad, was attended by several cultural personalities and members of the Trust and New Art Players. The programme concluded with choral performances of Dr Hazarika’s songs by the participants and the distribution of certificates, a press release said.

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