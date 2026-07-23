Assam: Bhupendra Sangeet Workshop Concludes in Hojai

A CORRESPONDENT

HOJAI: As part of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s birth centenary celebrations, Hojai Xahitya Xabha, with support from the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Cultural Trust, organised a three-day music workshop, ‘Bhupendra Sangeet,’ at the Satyrathi Bezbarua Bhawan at the New Market in Hojai. The workshop began on July 18 and concluded on the evening of July 20. A total of 158 participants, including children, teenagers, youths, and women from Hojai, Lanka, Guhagaon, Kaki, Komrakata, and Baithalangchu, attended the workshop. At the closing ceremony, popular singer Namita Bhattacharya spoke about the qualities of Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s songs and performed two songs.

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