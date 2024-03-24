Three drug peddlers arrested by STF Assam in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The STF Assam carried out a raid at the Khanapara Bus Stop located opposite the Khanapara Veterinary College under the jurisdiction of the Dispur Police Station on Saturday morning. Three drug peddlers were apprehended during the raid. They were identified as Amar Pradhan alias Bhate, aged 19 years, from Kiling under the Khanapara Police Station of Ri Bhoi district in Meghalaya; Vishnu Doley alias DJ, aged 27 years, from 2 No. Komon Selek under Simen Chaporti of the Dhemaji district; and Manik Rajbanshi, aged 40 years, from Garoghuli under the Gorchuk Police Station of the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The following items were recovered from their possession: 50 vials containing 66.5 gm of suspected heroin, three mobile phones, Rs 4,270 in cash, and an autorickshaw bearing registration number AS 01 CC 7967.

