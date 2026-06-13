Three face police action for motorcycle stunts in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Three youths have landed in police trouble after allegedly performing dangerous motorcycle stunts on major roads and flyovers across Guwahati and sharing videos of their acts on social media.

According to sources, the city traffic police have detained two youths, while another has been summoned for questioning in connection with the incident. The detained individuals have been identified as Jon Jyoti Kalita (20), a resident of Japorigog in Guwahati, and Riki Baruah (21) from Nagaon.

Police said the trio allegedly carried out high-risk motorcycle stunts during late-night hours on several flyovers in the city, including the newly constructed Kumar Bhaskar Varma Bridge. Videos that surfaced on social media showed the riders lifting the front wheels of their motorcycles and performing reckless manoeuvres on public roads.

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