Police launch drive against loud modified silencers and stunt-performing two-wheelers in Nalbari

A CORRESPONDENT

NALBARI: The Nalbari police have launched a strict drive against motorcycles and scooters fitted with modified silencers that create loud noises and perform dangerous stunts on roads, causing disturbance and panic among the public in Nalbari town. During the ongoing three-day operation, several motorcycles and scooters have already been seized. Police conducted checking drives at various locations across the town and identified vehicles using illegally modified silencers.

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