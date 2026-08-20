Three from Manipur Arrested with Ganja at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Government Railway Police seized 55 kg of suspected ganja from three passengers at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday morning.

The contraband, packed in 50 packets, was recovered during checking by a team of Guwahati GRP at around 8.30 am. The three passengers were identified as Themthing Kharing, 19, Mayoshang Shiyang and Jennifer Awungshi, 23, all from Ukhrul district in Manipur. Police said the trio were travelling on the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express (Train No. 12423 DN) when the suspected cannabis was recovered from their possession. The seized contraband was taken into custody and necessary legal action was initiated.

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