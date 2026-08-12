Basistha Police nab alleged drug peddler, seize 6.6 kg ganja in Guwahati raid

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested an alleged drug peddler and seized 6.6 kg of ganja during a raid at a hideout in Beharbari. Acting on specific intelligence, police apprehended Bijoy Das of Lakhipur and recovered the contraband from his possession. Police also seized a Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS14N4406, allegedly used in connection with the offence. Legal action was initiated against the accused.

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