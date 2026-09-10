Three held in Assam for running cross-border mobile theft racket linked to Bangladesh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Police arrested three alleged members of a mobile theft network with suspected links to Bangladesh during an operation on Wednesday.

Fatasil Police arrested Anar Hussain, Monir Alam and Saddam Hussain after receiving inputs about a racket allegedly involved in moving stolen mobile phones from Assam towards Bangladesh.

According to police, the accused collected stolen handsets and transported them to areas near the India-Bangladesh border, from where the devices were allegedly sent across the international boundary.

Police launched the operation based on information obtained while questioning another accused arrested earlier in a theft case. Acting on the information, a Fatasil Police team travelled to the border area and tracked the suspected members of the network.

Police allegedly caught the trio while they were on their way to sell stolen mobile phones, using a purported transaction as a cover. The arrested persons were identified as alleged receivers who collected stolen handsets in India and facilitated their movement into Bangladesh.

Also Read: Guwahati Police Arrest 14 Suspected Thieves, Bust Mobile Theft Racket and Recover Stolen Goods