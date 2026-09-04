Three Held in Guwahati as Police Seize Large Cache of Stolen Aluminium and Copper

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Paltan Bazaar Police busted a gang of thieves and arrested three persons in connection with a theft case.

The arrested persons were identified as Md Abdul Hai (27) of Bilasipara; Md Hasanur Rehman (27) of Gouripur; and Jitu Sarkar (34) of Dangtol. Police recovered and seized 25 kg of aluminium conductor wire, 2 kg of copper wire, seven copper AC pipes and 700 grams of aluminium wire from their possession.

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