Three Held in Sonapur Resort Raid with 920g Rhino Horn, Say Forest Officials

A CORRESPONDENT

SONAPUR: In a major success against wildlife crime, forest officials in Sonapur have arrested three alleged wildlife traffickers along with a rhino horn.

Acting on specific intelligence, a team from the Sonapur Forest Department conducted an operation at a resort named "Segun Bagan" in Sonapur, where the accused were allegedly preparing to sell the horn. Officials said the trio was apprehended red-handed while attempting to finalise the transaction.

The seized rhino horn weighs approximately 920 grams.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Chandan Kumar Nath and Chandan Nath of Nalbari, and Dipjyoti Barman of Saukuchi, Guwahati. During the operation, officials also seized one vehicle bearing registration number AS 01 GJ 8366, several ATM cards, multiple mobile phones, and a laptop from their possession. Further investigation is underway, forest officials said.

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