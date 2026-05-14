Rhino horn worth Rs 1.2 crore seized in Arunachal joint raid; four arrested for alleged wildlife trafficking

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ITANAGAR: Four persons were arrested in Arunachal Pradesh's Papum Pare district for allegedly smuggling a rhino horn valued at around Rs 1.2 crore during a joint operation conducted by the police and Forest department, officials said on Wednesday.

Papum Pare Superintendent of Police (Rural) Taru Gusar said the operation was launched on May 12 in Hollongi and adjoining areas of Assam following credible inputs about illegal wildlife trafficking activities.

"One rhino horn was recovered during the operation," the SP said, adding that the accused revealed the item was being smuggled for an estimated Rs 1.2 crore.

A case has been registered at Balijan Police Station under relevant sections of law and investigation is underway to ascertain possible interstate or international links connected to the wildlife trafficking network, Gusar said.

He also commended the joint police and forest teams for their swift and coordinated action in busting the alleged illegal wildlife trade racket.

Meanwhile, state Home Minister Mama Natung lauded the operation and reiterated the government's commitment to wildlife protection.

"The successful joint operation carried out by Balijan Police and the forest department against the alleged smuggling of a suspected rhino horn reflects our government's firm commitment towards wildlife protection and organised crime prevention," Natung said in a post on X.

He said wildlife trafficking poses a serious threat to ecological balance and the country's natural heritage, warning that such illegal activities would continue to invite strict legal action.

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