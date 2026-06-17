Three held in theft case as police recover stolen goods in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police have arrested two notorious thieves and recovered a substantial quantity of stolen items during an operation.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mridul Ali of Hatigaon and Shankar Pathak, alias Chona Apa, of Tripura Road.

Acting on the confessions of the two accused, police also arrested a woman, identified as Jasminara Begum. During the operation, police seized a large quantity of stolen articles from a dumper. Further investigation into the case is under way.

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