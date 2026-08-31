Guwahati: Basistha Police bust Vehicle Theft Gang, Arrest 7

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested seven alleged members of a four-wheeler theft gang, including its suspected mastermind Rahit Thakuria alias Raj of Nelli, during an operation. The other arrested persons were identified as Naba Das of Kokrajhar, Manoj Thakuria, Asif Khan and Ram Chetri of Mazbat, and Dawood Haque and Bhaskar Kalita of Tezpur. Police recovered and seized a Brezza car bearing registration number AS03AP4729 and a Pulsar motorcycle bearing registration number AS01EM3625, which were allegedly used in the commission of the crimes. Bamboo sticks, screwdrivers and seven mobile phones were also recovered. A preliminary investigation indicated that the gang allegedly stole vehicles and supplied them to an interstate vehicle-lifting network. Further investigation was underway and legal action was initiated against the arrested persons.

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