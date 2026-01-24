Three Lower Primary (LP) schools in Katigorah upgraded to Upper Primary (UP) level

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE), Assam, has upgraded three Lower Primary (LP) schools in the Katigorah block of the Cachar district to Upper Primary (UP) schools following government approval.

According to a notification issued by the Director of Elementary Education from Kahilipara, Guwahati, the decision was taken in pursuance of government approval (E-File No. 712118) and based on a proposal submitted by the District Elementary Education Officer (DEEO), Cachar, on December 11, 2025. The upgradation was necessitated due to the non-availability of adequate Upper Primary schools under the Block Elementary Education Officer (BEEO), Katigorah.

The schools upgraded to Upper Primary level are: 570 No. Subodh Nagar LP School, now renamed as Surma Valley UP School, 985 No. Bibekananda LP School, now renamed as Baleswar UP School, 1300 Nararpati LP School with Saidpur Janata High School and Kinnakhal Public Higher Secondary School.

As per the terms and conditions laid down in the notification, the category of the upgraded institutions will be changed from “Lower Primary” to “Upper Primary” in the UDISE system. Teachers of the upgraded schools will continue to draw their salaries from the existing Head of Account without any change. The notification further directs the DEEO concerned to coordinate with Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) for infrastructure development of the upgraded schools. The district administration, DEEO, and BEEO have been instructed to ensure proper rationalization of teachers so that the upgraded schools become fully functional.

The order has been issued with the approval of the Department of School Education, Dispur, Government of Assam.

