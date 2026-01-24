Assam Boosts Education with 487 New School Buildings Underway

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam is witnessing a major push in strengthening school infrastructure, with 487 new school buildings currently under construction across the state with a total investment of Rs 3,269.86 crore.

The projects are being executed under key funding schemes, including the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF), the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS), and the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North East Region (PM-DevINE).

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Friday reviewed the progress of the ongoing construction works in a meeting with officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Education Department. The review focused on ensuring timely completion and maintaining quality standards in the implementation of the projects.

Out of the 487 under-construction school buildings, 58 have already been completed. These newly constructed school buildings are scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma on February 2, 2026, sources said.

The initiative is part of the state government's broader effort to enhance educational infrastructure, improve the learning environment and outcomes while providing better facilities for students and teachers across Assam.

Also Read: Assam Gets Two New Toll Gates; Total Touches 12, Guwahati–North Guwahati Bridge Toll Planned