Two Women Chased, Attacked, and Harassed in Guwahati's Fatasil Ambari

Two young women were allegedly chased, attacked, and harassed by a group of men in the Fatasil Ambari area of Guwahati, in a disturbing incident that has since led to a police arrest.

The women were travelling on a scooter from Bharalumukh when two allegedly intoxicated men on a motorcycle began following them.

The accused reportedly pursued the women for nearly a kilometre, hurling abusive and vulgar remarks throughout the chase.

Upon reaching Fatasil, the motorcycle allegedly rammed into the scooter, causing both women to fall. When they tried to confront the men, one of the accused allegedly attempted to snatch gold earrings from one of the victims, escalating the confrontation further.

Also Read: Law student assaulted after minor crash in Fancy Bazaar; case filed at Panbazar Police Station