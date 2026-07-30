Tibetans in Northeast condemn China’s Ethnic Unity Law

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Representatives of the Tibetan community in Northeast India on Wednesday condemned China’s Ethnic Unity and Progress Law, alleging that the legislation is aimed at erasing Tibetan identity, language, religion and culture. Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the representatives described the law as an attempt to further assimilate Tibetans and suppress their distinct cultural and religious heritage.

The community members paid tribute to Lobga Rangzen, who reportedly died after self-immolating in protest against the law while demanding Tibet’s independence. They said his death symbolised the continued struggle of Tibetans against Chinese policies in the region.

The speakers alleged that Tibetans have endured decades of repression since China’s takeover of Tibet in 1950, claiming that the authorities have imposed restrictions on religious freedom, language and cultural practices. They further stated that more than 170 Tibetans have self-immolated since 2009, describing the incidents as acts of protest against what they termed the deteriorating human rights situation in Tibet.

Highlighting the issue’s significance for India, the representatives said the Tibetan Plateau holds immense strategic and ecological importance for the country, particularly for the northeastern region. Expressing concern over China’s activities on the Tibetan Plateau, they alleged that the construction of dams on the Brahmaputra River, known as the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet, could have serious implications for millions of people living downstream in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

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