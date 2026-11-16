TISS Guwahati Awards Degrees to 103 Students in Khanapara, Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Guwahati Off-Campus, held its 13th Graduation Ceremony at the College of Veterinary Science auditorium in Khanapara, where 103 students received degrees, including two PhDs in Social Sciences.

Of the graduates, 54 received MA and Master of Arts in Social Work (MASW) degrees across various programmes, while 47 were awarded Bachelor of Arts in Social Sciences (BASS) degrees. Satinder Kumar Bhalla, Secretary of the North Eastern Council Secretariat, Shillong, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. Prof Aseem Prakash, Campus Director of TISS Hyderabad Off-Campus, attended as the Vice-Chancellor's nominee.

In his convocation address, Bhalla congratulated the graduates, their parents and guardians, and the faculty members. He highlighted TISS's contribution to India's academic and social development and emphasised the role of its Guwahati campus in serving the Northeast. Urging the graduates to use their education for social contribution, he asked them to "discern the human being behind every statistic, the family behind every case file, and the community behind every policy". Campus Director Prof Jagannath Ambagudia delivered the welcome address and presented the annual report for 2025-26, highlighting the campus's academic achievements, research contributions and institutional progress.TISS Guwahati awards degrees to 103 students..