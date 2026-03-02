TISS Guwahati faculty to present NE insights at global workshop

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Dr Abhinandan Saikia, Assistant Professor and Associate Dean at the School of Social Sciences and Humanities, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Guwahati campus, has been invited to participate in an international workshop on “Time, Innovation and Progress” at the International Institute of Social Studies in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Scheduled from March 2 to 6, 2026, the workshop will deliberate on alternative and interdisciplinary perspectives on development. Dr Saikia will present insights on community innovation and the notion of time, drawing upon experiences from Northeast India.

He currently leads TISS’s Small Grants Programme funded by TERI-UNDP under the Global Environment Facility and also serves on the steering committee for the Government of Assam’s ‘State of the Environment’ report, besides being a member of the advisory committee of North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd.

