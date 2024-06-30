New Delhi: TISS Dismisses 115 Employees Due to Funding Crisis

GUWAHATI: The Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has abruptly dismissed 55 faculty members and nearly 60 non-teaching staff across four campuses. This decision has significantly impacted Guwahati campus. Half of teaching staff and all non-teaching staff have been let go.
All dismissed employees were contractual. They had served institute for over decade. The termination resulted from non-receipt of grants from Tata Education Trust. The trust funded their salaries. The affected teaching staff includes 20 from Mumbai. There are 15 from Hyderabad 14 from Guwahati and six from Tuljapur.
The remaining faculty are permanent staff on University Grants Commission (UGC) payroll. Some faculty linked dismissals to changes in UGC regulations. Recently, TISS was placed under central government purview. This affected appointments. However, TISS administration has denied any connection between two events.
In an email to dismissed staff, officiating registrar Anil Sutar stated that despite efforts Tata Education Trust had not extended funding. The email indicated their services would end on June 30.
The head of communications at Tata Trust Deepika Surendra directed media queries to PR agency which has yet to respond.
Faculty members expressed shock and frustration. They noted they were working on online admission duties and revamping MA program up until termination notice. A faculty member from TISS Guwahati mentioned that contracts ended in May, but they were asked to continue working expecting renewal.
Faculty across campuses voiced concerns about institute's future operations. No alternative plan was in place. TISS Teachers Association held urgent meeting to address situation.
TISS administration claimed they had repeatedly approached Tata Education Trust in past six months, submitting proposal for continued grants. Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj Tiwari stated that efforts to secure funding continue. Alternative teaching arrangements are being considered.
A senior TISS official highlighted dedication of dismissed faculty. They were selected by Tata Education Trust for their commitment to social sciences. He criticized government's refusal to absorb them.
