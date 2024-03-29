TMC names star campaigners for Phase-II Lok Sabha poll in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The TMC, the Assam state committee, has named its star campaigners for the second phase of the Lok Sabha poll in Assam. The party has sent a letter each to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of India and the CEO (Chief Electoral Officer) of Assam in this regard.

The star campaigners of the party are West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhisekh Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Ripun Bora, Sushmita Dev, Sagarika Ghosh, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Babul Supriyo, Dr. Mukul Sangma, Manoj Tiwari, Siddiqullah Choudhury, Bribah Hansda, Aditi Munshi, and Saayoni Gosh.

