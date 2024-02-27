TMC to be the main opposition in Assam: Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev

Silchar: As the Congress was getting weaker following the exit of a number of its MLAs and other party leaders, it would be the TMC which would soon be the main opposition in Assam, stated Susmita Dev, who had recently been elected as a Rajya Sabha MP. Susmita, who arrived Silchar for the first time after being elected as an MP from West Bengal said, the TMC would now be the voice of the opposition against the BJP government in Assam. She further said, the TMC would contest in at least three seats in Assam in the ensuing Lok Sabha election. “Right from the beginning we have been saying that our party would field candidate in Karimganj as Congress has a little chance to resist BJP,” maintaining this Susmita said, the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee had asked the Assam unit to contest in four seats. But considering the current organisational strength of the party, they might field candidates in at least three constituencies. Lakhimpur and Kokrajhar were the two constituencies the TMC had been eyeing, Susmita hinted. “However the party high command will take the final decision on the basis of the reports from the state unit of the TMC,” she said.

The state unit president Ripun Bora during his trip to the Barak Valley in last November almost made a declaration that Susmita Dev would contest in Karimganj. However, Susmita said, there was a high sentiment in Karimganj, the bordering constituency which had for the first time been made unreserved since the Independence, for a local candidate and she had already conveyed her observation to the party high command. On Monday Susmita Dev attended a meeting of the Karimganj district unit of the TMC and asked the party workers to get prepared for the election. Meanwhile, sources in the TMC hinted that in a last minute adjustment the Congress might leave Tura constituency to Mamata Banerjee.

