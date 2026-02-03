Today’s Assam is resolute, steadfast, and progressive: CM Sarma

A CORRESPONDENT

SONAPUR: Transforming education sector of the state, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma today ceremonially inaugurated 67 state-of-the-art school buildings constructed under NESIDS, PM-DevINE and RIDF-XXIX and laid foundation stone for another 61 schools to be built under RIDF-XXXI across different districts of Assam at a central programme held at Sonapur. The combined investment for these projects stands at Rs. 760 crore as the initiative is set to create world-class learning environments empowering every child to dream bigger and achieve more.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Dr. Sarma termed the day as a historic and transformative for the education sector of Assam. He said that in earlier times, educational institutions in the state were constructed through donations and contributions from various individuals, and to meet classroom requirements, small rooms were often built using funds from MLAs’ or MPs’ Local Area Development schemes. Such unplanned constructions, he observed diminished the aesthetic appeal of school campuses. He said that after more than seven decades of India’s independence, there was a pressing need to bring about a comprehensive transformation in educational institutions in the state.

He informed that the State government has undertaken the construction of new buildings for 1,318 schools across Assam. He also said that the images of the newly constructed and inaugurated buildings of Changsari Higher Secondary School and Barpathar Higher Secondary School have gone viral on social media, which have attracted attention even outside the state. He further stated that instead of demolishing old buildings of 58 historically significant schools, the government has renovated them.

The Chief Minister said that of the 67 schools inaugurated today, new buildings have been constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 483 crore, of which 18 schools were built under the PM-DevINE scheme. These school buildings include up to 20 classrooms, rooms for the principal and teachers, laboratories, libraries, smart classrooms, and other essential infrastructure. Additionally, 21 school buildings were constructed under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme, while 28 were built using funds from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

He further informed that the foundation stones laid today for 61 school buildings involving an expenditure of Rs. 277.55 crore, with each school being constructed at a cost of Rs. 4.55 crore under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund. The Chief Minister said, “This is the new Assam. When we resolve to do something, we ensure its completion. We had dreamt of rebuilding school infrastructure across the state, and today we have turned that dream into reality.”

