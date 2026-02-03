Assam: Project cost exaggeration must stop, stresses CM Sarma

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma said it has come to his notice that a section of PWD engineers, when preparing estimates for building or road work, exaggerate the cost of the work, thereby leading the government to incur excess expenditure.

The Chief Minister said this while launching the Swagat Satirtha 2.0 portal for mutual transfer of Grade III and IV employees at Lok Sewa Bhawan here today.

The CM said, "I have noticed that when a section of PWD engineers prepare the estimates for any road and building work, they cite an increased amount, sometimes inflating the cost of a work from Rs 2 to 3 or 4 crores. In this way, the government has to incur excess expenditure of around Rs 500 crore annually. This practice must be stopped. To stop such practices, we'll have to take the help of AI."

The Chief Minister proposed the use of AI to deliver simple, efficient and affordable services for the benefit of the people. He explained how people have already benefited from online services offered by various departments. "Adminsitration musty foster innovative thinking through the use of artificial intelligence. The Chief Secretary should take necessary steps to use AI to deliver easy services in areas such as land and flat purchase and sale, marriage registration, road and footpath maintenance. etc.," he said.

The Chief Minister stated that various departments had previously employed a cumbersome process to facilitate transfers and postings. "Our government is now streamlining the process through mutual transfer." The new process was started for mutual transfer of teachers under the Sarba Shiksha Abhiyan. Last year, we started the Swagat Satirtha 1.0, and today we have launched the Swagat Satirtha 2.0 for Grade III and IV employees. Around 9,000 employees will benefit from this initiative. Now, the transfer process has become possible with a single computer click. Employees will no longer have to keep on going to their departments for transfer and posting work," he added.

Regarding the recent death of four workers in Bengaluru, the CM said, "They work outside the state with risk to their lives. In case of any incident, they don't get immediate medical services. They live in cramped quarters to decrease their living expense. On average, around 50 students and workers die every month outside the state. Under our Shraddhanjali scheme, our government has so far brought back the mortal remains of 162 people who died outside the state, since last September. I think that workers will no longer have to go outside the state if an environment of industrialization happens in the state. So, we're laying more emphasis on industrialization although a section of people criticize us."

He further said, "Generally, state government employees get their salaries on the first day of every month. But sometimes an emergency situation occurs, and they require money immediately. In such cases, advance salary will be given to them on certain conditions."

Also Read: BJP to Retain Assam CM Post if NDA Wins: Himanta Sarma