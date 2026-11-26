STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who was reportedly taken away in a car after her father got down near their residence in Guwahati, was handed over to Jalukbari Police Station by a couple on Wednesday morning. DCP (West) Bolin Deuri said the girl, Puja Sutradhar, was suffering from cough and cold when her father, Sadhan Sutradhar, a resident of Gotanagar and originally from Cooch Behar, took her to a pharmacy on his friend's scooter to buy medicines.

According to Deuri, the father and daughter fell from the scooter near a petrol pump while they were going to refuel. A woman who was in a parked blue Hyundai i10, bearing registration number AS-01-FU-9987, stepped out and reprimanded the father for the way he was handling the child. After the scooter developed a puncture, the woman offered them a lift.

Sadhan sat in the front passenger seat, while the woman and the child sat at the back. Deuri said the father told police that when the car reached near his residence, he got down, but the woman drove away with the girl before he could take her out.

The DCP said Nabajyoti Konwar and Lily Pasel later brought the child to Jalukbari Police Station. The couple reportedly told police that they had taken her away because they suspected possible trafficking after witnessing how the child was being handled. Police have called the girl's parents and her father's friend to record their statements. Further investigation into the incident is underway.