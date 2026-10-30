Guwahati: Girl Allegedly Abducted from Juripar Home Returns Safely

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A four-year-old girl allegedly abducted from her home in Guwahati's Panjabari-Juripar area in the early hours of Thursday returned around four hours later, police said.

The incident occurred at Lane No. 16 in Juripar at around 1 am, when the child, daughter of Soleiman Ali, was sleeping beside her mother.

According to the family, unidentified miscreants allegedly entered the house with the intention of committing theft before taking the girl away. The family also suspected that a substance had been sprayed inside the house to render the occupants unconscious. The child reportedly returned home crying at around 5 am, leaving the family seeking answers about the circumstances of the incident.

The family lodged a complaint at Dispur Police Station. CCTV footage reportedly captured images of the suspected persons involved in the incident.

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