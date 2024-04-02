Tourists stranded in Garbhanga due to cyclone in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A thunderstorm accompanied by hail ravaged the city and the nearby areas on Sunday night. A group of 70-80 tourists found themselves stranded amidst the heavy rains and strong winds.

Uprooted trees and broken branches damaged over 20 vehicles in the region. The tourists had reportedly visited the forest area for an outing but soon found themselves stranded because of nature’s fury. The lack of any telecommunication network in the interiors as well as the presence of wild elephants triggered panic among the visitors.

Teams were later dispatched by the NDRF and the Forest Department to rescue the stranded tourists.

