Storm damage: Amit Shah assures Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of full support

4 dead, 15,000 houses damaged

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The devastating storm, accompanied by a hailstorm, which lashed parts of the state on Saturday night, left 4 people dead and around 15,000 houses damaged. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the damage from the heavy storm.

Those who perished in the storm are Sakil Begum Laskar of Cachar, Pintu Chauhan of West Karbi Anglong, Rupam Basumatary of Udalguri, and Shamin Mandal of South Salmara district.

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "Union Home Minister Amit Shah telephoned me to discuss the aftermath of the heavy rain and storm that struck parts of Assam yesterday. He assured me of full support and assistance for relief and rehabilitation on behalf of the Centre, which is deeply appreciated."

According to the Assam Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), a total of 52,900 people from 919 villages were affected by the storm that lashed the state. 406 houses were fully damaged, and 14,227 houses were partially damaged. Apart from this, 15 Anganwadi centres and nine school buildings were damaged, along with around 10 hectares of crops. The country boat capsize in Mankachar resulted in two people being reported missing; one child lost his life. The SDRF team is operating in the spot where the incident occurred. ASDMA has deployed drones and pilots for aerial surveillance.

