Toy Fair delights visitors at PM Shri KV Khanapara in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A Toy Fair unfolded within the premises of PM Shri KV Khanapara on January 27, 2023. The event, organized under the guidance of Head Mistress Bandana Das Konwar, featured an array of exhibits from primary classes, where students proudly displayed toys they had crafted, accompanied by explanations of the associated learning outcomes.

The initiative was spearheaded by the collective effort of primary teachers, who meticulously curated the fair. The event not only showcased the talent of young minds but also provided a platform for them to articulate the educational value embedded in their creations.

Complementing the toy fair, ANWESHA organized a book fair at the event, adding a literary dimension to it. Renowned puppet artist Govind Talukdar from Nalbari graced the occasion with a captivating puppet show. Additionally, a pottery workshop, conducted under the guidance of art coach Jyotirekha Sharma, provided hands-on creative experiences.

Distinguished guests added prestige to the occasion, with the Deputy Commissioner of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Guwahati Region, Chandrashekhar Azad, Assistant Commissioner Ram Kumar Panigrahi, Ranjan Jyoti Das, General Manager (Development) Jyotisman Dutta, and Managing Trustee of Down Town Charity Trust and Assam Down Town University, Jyotisman Dutta, gracing the event with their presence.

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the unveiling of two newsletters, one centered on Toy Pedagogy and the other highlighting CMP (Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation) activities. The collaborative efforts of the school's staff and the enthusiastic participation of students contributed to the success of the Toy Fair, leaving a lasting impression on all who attended.