Trace and bring back women illegally pushed back to Bangladesh: Gaurav Gogoi

APCC chief moves Jaishankar

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president and Deputy Leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi has sent a letter to Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar, demanding prompt intervention to trace and bring back two women from Nagaon district, Assam, who, he said, were illegally pushed back across the India-Bangladesh border in violation of due legal process and whose whereabouts remain unknown.

The two women - Jahanara Begum of Bagariguri and Mumtaz Begum of Dhing Gaon - were sent across the border on the intervening night of June 13 and 14, 2026, and no trace of them has been found since. Pointing out that the Gauhati High Court has already made the Ministry of External Affairs a party to the matter, Gogoi sought Jaishankar's personal and urgent intervention in the case.

Reminding the minister that the Gauhati High Court had already directed the Ministry of External Affairs to be impleaded so that steps could be taken to locate the women in Bangladesh and bring them back to India to pursue their legal remedies, Gogoi urged the ministry to initiate four critical actions.

He demanded that the ministry immediately take up the matter with the Government of Bangladesh to assist in tracing both women; direct the High Commission of India in Dhaka and the Assistant High Commission of India in Sylhet to actively pursue the matter with relevant Bangladeshi authorities; facilitate consular assistance and necessary travel documentation for their return; and keep their families informed of the progress through an appropriate point of contact.

Highlighting that two families in Nagaon had been desperately searching for their daughter, mother and wife for months, Gogoi expressed deep anguish, asserting that individuals should not simply disappear after being taken into State custody and pushed across an international border.

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