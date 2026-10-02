APCC President Gaurav Gogoi urges journalists to stand united, targets CEC

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Amid the hectic campaign for the October 6 Nagaon Lok Sabha bye-election, senior Congress leader and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Gaurav Gogoi interacted with journalists at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme in Nagaon on Wednesday night, urging the media fraternity to remain united in defence of press freedom and journalists’ safety.

Addressing the gathering at Debangi Garden, Gogoi said that journalists could better protect their professional independence if they stood together against attempts to intimidate or silence the media. Citing recent developments involving the White House press corps, he said that journalists in the United States had demonstrated solidarity when access restrictions were imposed on news organisations. Gogoi alleged that journalists in India were facing growing pressure and said that the media should collectively resist what he described as attempts by those in power to avoid difficult questions.

“When journalists raise questions about burning issues concerning the country, attempts are often made to divert attention from the real issues,” Gogoi alleged, adding that journalists should respond collectively whenever their professional freedom or dignity was threatened.

He also launched a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, alleging that the Election Commission’s functioning was undermining public confidence in the electoral process and favouring a particular political party.

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