Track restoration near New Harangajao: NFR cancels two trains, reschedules two others

GUWAHATI: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled two trains and rescheduled two others following the ongoing restoration work near New Harangajao station after the settlement of railway tracks on Lines 1 and 2.

Train No. 15615 (Guwahati–Silchar) Express, scheduled to commence its journey on September 1, and Train No. 15616 (Silchar–Guwahati) Express, scheduled for September 2, were cancelled.

Train No. 15650 (Narangi–Agartala) Express, commencing its journey on September 1, was rescheduled to depart from Narangi at 6.30 pm. Train No. 15628 (Silchar–Coimbatore) Express, commencing its journey on September 1, was rescheduled to depart from Silchar at 10.10 pm.

Train operations on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section continued through Line 3 with enhanced safety measures. Train No. 15625 (Deoghar–Agartala) Express, commencing its journey on August 31, was also regulated en route, a press release said.

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