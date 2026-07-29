Track settlement disrupts train services on Lumding–Badarpur Hill section

GUWAHATI: Train services on the Lumding–Badarpur Hill Section were disrupted following the settlement of railway tracks near New Harangajao station. Trains operated only through Line-3 under enhanced safety measures, while passenger train movement through the affected section remained suspended between 7 pm and 5 am. Northeast Frontier Railway cancelled four passenger trains, including the Guwahati–Dullabcherra, Dullabcherra–Guwahati, Guwahati–Silchar and Silchar–Guwahati Express services, for journeys on July 29 and 30. Several other trains, including services between Narangi, Agartala, Guwahati, Sairang, Rangiya, Silchar and Charlapalli, were rescheduled. Railway personnel, engineering teams and heavy machinery carried out restoration work on a war footing, with normal operations expected to resume after the track was restored safely, a press release said.

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