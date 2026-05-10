Trade unions back nationwide MGNREGA workers’ strike on May 15

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Joint Platform of Agricultural and Rural Workers’ Unions and the NREGA Sangharsh Morcha have called for a nationwide strike by MGNREGA workers on May 15, demanding the rollback of the VB GRAM(G) Act and stronger employment guarantees under the rural job scheme.

In a joint statement, the platform said the proposed strike formed part of a broader campaign against what it described as the weakening of the rights-based employment programme. The action also received support from the Platform of Central Trade Unions and several affiliated organisations across the country.

The unions demanded restoration of a strengthened version of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act with a guarantee of at least 200 days of work annually and a minimum wage of Rs 700, along with periodic revisions linked to inflation.

The organizations also opposed technology-driven attendance and payment systems, including facial recognition mechanisms, alleging that such measures had resulted in large-scale exclusion of workers from the scheme.

Another key demand focused on enhancing the role of Gram Sabhas in the planning and implementation of rural employment projects. The unions maintained that local communities should have greater authority in decision-making processes related to MGNREGA works.

Several central trade unions, including the All India Trade Union Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions, Indian National Trade Union Congress and others, extended solidarity to the proposed strike and urged workers across sectors to participate in the protest actions on May 15.

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