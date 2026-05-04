Centre releases over Rs 17,744 crore as wage payments under MGNREGA

New Delhi: The Centre has released over Rs 17,744 crore as the first instalment towards the wage component for workers through direct benefit transfer under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) for 2026–27, a senior official confirmed.

For FY27, Rs 30,000 crore has been allocated to MGNREGA to clear pending dues before shifting to the upcoming VB-GRAMIN initiative, which has a budget of Rs 95,692 crore. By March 11, 2026, over Rs 81,500 crore was released for the financial year 2025-26, including Rs 65,875 crore for wages and Rs 15,627 crore for material and administration costs.

While employment saw a monthly dip in early FY27, as many as 43 crore person-days were approved for May 2026, which is higher than 30 crore person-days for April. Funds are directly credited to worker accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), ensuring transparency. The government is transitioning to the VB-GRAMIN initiative, which promises 125 days of employment and higher wages.

A senior official said that Viksit Bharat – G RAM G is an “upgrade of MGNREGA”, and the scheme balances the interests of both farmers and labourers by providing a statutory guarantee of 125 days of employment instead of 100 days, along with better wages, unemployment allowance and legal safeguards such as payment of interest in case of delays. (IANS)

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